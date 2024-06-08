A village school is celebrating after its most recent Ofsted inspection maintained its “good” rating.

The end-of-April inspection of Long Bennington CE Primary Academy, part of Infinity Academies Trust, highlighted the school's nurturing environment, with students described as 'well prepared for life in modern Britain'.

Headteacher David Nicholson praised the community's hard work in helping to make it what Ofsted said was a “happy and caring” school.

He emphasised the importance of holistic development, aiming to nurture not only academic success but also personal growth.

“I am so proud of everyone in our school community for the hard work and dedication that has led to this fantastic inspection outcome.

“It was great to see Ofsted acknowledge our pupils’ wonderful behaviour and enthusiasm for learning.”

It not only lauded the school's academic achievements but also highlighted its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The report commended the school's positive atmosphere and diverse student experiences.

Pupils were reported to behave well in lessons and have respectful and positive relationships with staff.

It also praised the quality of education, particularly the emphasis on reading and support for students with special educational needs.

It noted that the school provides a newly designed playground for students to enjoy, though some reminders about sensible play are occasionally needed.

Pupils felt safe, describing the school as a community and a friendly place where they can share problems with adults who listen and support them.

The report did note the school's need to enhance a small number of curriculum plans to clearly identify the most important content pupils need to learn in all subjects, indicating an area for improvement.

However, these constructive criticisms are seen as opportunities for growth rather than setbacks.

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, expressed confidence in the school's continued success.

“While inspection reports are not the only measure of success for a school, everyone in the Long Bennington community should rightly be proud of all they have achieved,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength as they continue on their journey.”