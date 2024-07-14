An oil company will hold their second quiz of the year after a successful event in March sparked “overwhelming demand” for another.

WCF Chandlers, in Grantham, raised more than £3,700 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance at their last event and now plan to hold another such event on Saturday, August 17.

It will take place at Belton Park Golf Club, from 7pm.

The event saw numerous teams take part. | Image: WCF Chandlers

A spokesperson for the company said, “After the fantastic success and overwhelming demand from our quiz enthusiasts, we are thrilled to announce that we are hosting another Quiz Night.”

Teams of up to eight can battle it out for some of the fantastic prizes on offer donated by local businesses.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite.

Every £10 ticket bought goes directly towards the air ambulance, helping them continue their life-saving missions across the region.