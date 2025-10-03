A council is considering paying a company £38,000 to look at if some of its unused garages can be turned into new homes.

At a housing overview and scrutiny committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council on Thursday (October 2), councillors heard that the district council has received a quote from Edge PS to provide it with a full stock condition survey of all of its garages.

The district council said it has 830 garages in the district - with only 435 of these garages currently being rented.

It said it hopes that the stock condition report will provide additional development opportunities including helping it to build more council houses.

The district council said it has allocated enough money to cover these costs, but has asked Homes England if it can fund some of work.

It said if the bid to Homes England is unsuccessful, it has set aside £50,000 for this financial year to fund this work.

The district council said the company would assess all of its council-owned garage sites across the district and whether any of them are fit for development opportunities such as housing and car parking.

Coun Virginia Moran (Independent), who represents the Market Deeping and West Deeping ward, said: “We have received a quote from a company called Edge PS to provide a stock condition report on our council-owned garages.

“A budget of £50,000 has been put aside to cover this cost. The result of that bid to Edge PS is expected imminently.

“There is money in the council’s budget to cover this if we do not get the funding from Homes England.

“We’re holding back on paying for it while we wait to see if we hear back from Homes England.”

Coun Moran said the district council will look at a range of options to develop the unused sites.

She added: “As much as I would like to develop as many of our garages as possible, it can be difficult to get some developed because of where they’re located.

“But there are other sites which have green spaces next to them. If we can clear them and get the green space as well, then we will look to develop these sites.

“It depends what we get back. It may be that we can develop them or just turn them into parking spaces.”