An old hospital building will be accessed over the next two years to determine what should happen with it.

The old hospital site, which fronts Grantham Hospital in Manthorpe Road, is considered an important site in town, but its deteriorating state over recent years has left it as an “eyesore”.

Its lack of upkeep has sparked much debate amongst residents and councillors, more recently from South Kesteven District Councillor Matt Bailey (Con), who has called for more maintenance on the site due to its “appalling state”.

Councillor Paul Martin (left) and Councillor Matt Bailey (right) outside of the old Grantham Hospital site in Manthorpe Road.

He said: “If internal access can’t be done safely, then a cherry picker on the outside to sort out the vegetation would go a long way to making it more presentable and avoid the site from deteriorating further.

“Holes in the roof and windows need patching to avoid water ingress.”

Following a meeting between Coun Bailey, Lincolnshire county councillors Linda Wooten (Con), Coun Paul Martin, SKDC assistant director of planning Emma Whittaker and ULHT representatives Michael Parkhill and David Purdy, ULHT will now carry out an assessment over the site.

The old Grantham Hospital site.

Michael, chief estates and facilities officer for Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals Group, said: “It has been established that the old hospital building is in unsafe condition and at present, it is not safe to enter.

“Work is now underway to fully assess the status of the building and possible future uses of it and the land it stands upon.

“The process will take 12 to 24 months, and will include an extensive public engagement exercise with local residents, as well as the wider population of Lincolnshire, to ensure that plans development meet the needs of our population.

“Any plan developed will be sympathetic to the local area and the health and care needs of the local population.

“We expect that any development on the site may take three to five years.

“In the interim, we are exploring ways to quickly improve the visual appearance of the site, including new hoardings and removing tree and plant growth from the roof.

ULHT have said it will be accessing the site over the next two years.

“We fully appreciate the matter does need to be resolved and the status quo is not in the wider interest of the community or the trust.

“Grantham hospital is a vital part of the NHS in Lincolnshire, with recent investment into the hospital creating the nationally-recognised elective surgical hub on the site.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience as we progress this sensitive matter.”

The hospital building has been empty for several years. In 2021, a petition was launched to save it from demolition after ULHT announced they planned to sell the site and it would be demolished for “safety reasons”.

