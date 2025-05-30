More than 2,500 children are set to take part in an annual Mini Olympics.

Running from Tuesday to Thursday, June 10 to 12, the three-day event at Grantham Meres Stadium is organised by Grantham-based charity Inspire+ and aims to celebrate sport, well-being and community spirit.

The event sees primary schools from across the district represent different countries in a fun and inclusive environment inspired by the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The inspire+ Mini Olympics celebrates the joy of sports.

“The Mini Olympics is an event that engages children in fun, inclusive and non-competitive physical activity,” said a spokesperson.

“Like the Olympic and Paralympic Games, each participating school represents a different country.

“The event has a lively atmosphere with drummers, mascots and sporting celebrities, creating a memorable experience for all involved.”

Children rotate through a variety of sports zones, including athletics, boccia, boxercise and American football, while enjoying entertainment from drummers, mascots and sporting stars.

Opening and closing ceremonies are also planned, with dancers from the Royal Ballet and Opera set to help deliver a spectacular finale.

The opening ceremony will take place at 10.15am on Tuesday.

The Mini Olympics in Grantham takes place annually.

More details can be found at inspireplus.org.uk.

Businesses and individuals have been invited to support the event by sponsoring a sports zone or donating certificates.

Inspire+ tailors opportunities to meet specific goals, offering valuable visibility while promoting children’s health and activity.