Get ready to ‘bend and snap’ as a popular film turned musical will be heading to Nottingham this autumn, writes Amelie Wood-Williams.

Bingham Musical Theatre Company (BMTC)'s production of ‘Legally Blonde will be taking to the stage at the Nottingham Arts Theatre in September.

The show depicts a journey of transformation, self-belief, and empowerment through the inspiring story of Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority queen who swaps the sun-drenched sorority houses of Malibu to the hallowed halls of Harvard Law in an attempt to win her ex-boyfriend Warner back.

Nottingham Arts Theatre. Photo: Google Maps

Along the way, she discovers her true potential, learning to advocate for others and, most importantly, for herself.

The show champions messages of female agency, challenging stereotypes, and embracing one’s true self. The original Broadway production was the first Broadway show to air on MTV, a testament to its broad appeal and cultural impact beyond traditional theatre-goers.

Legally Blonde will run from September 24 to 27 at Nottingham Arts Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.bmtc.co.uk

Bingham Musical Theatre Company boasts a rich history, established way back in 1957 as Bingham Amateur Operatic Society.

Rebranded in 2004, BMTC has evolved from traditional opera to a broad theatrical portfolio that now includes musicals, plays, concerts, and pantomimes.

The company celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2017, and is a not-for-profit charity that reinvests all proceeds directly into future productions and essential running costs such as storage, marketing, rehearsal space, insurance, and safeguarding.