One thousand tulips have been planted to commemorate Second World War airborne divisions in the area.

South Kesteven District Council funded the tulips from Holland to honour the men of the British 1st Airborne Division.

Many of the men within the division trained locally and flew from airfields at Barkston Heath and Saltby for Operation Market Garden - the battle of Arnhem - in September 1944.

Rev Sara Davis, Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Chick and Caythorpe schoolchildren.

The maroon tulips, which match the beret worn by the British airborne forces, will bloom next year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Arnhem.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, said: “What a wonderful tribute and a very touching way to remember the sacrifices made by so many.

“I cannot wait to see these beautiful flowers bloom next spring and I am delighted that we have helped to spread this incredible memorial trail across South Kesteven.”

Harlaxton Manor students with Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren (kneeling) and Harlaxton Estates Manager Andrew Potter.

The tulips have been planted at several sites within the district.

School council members from Caythorpe Primary School were joined by WO2 Ian Chick, 4th Battalion Parachute Regiment, to plant bulbs at St Vincent’s Church in Caythorpe.

At Harlaxton Manor, SKDC Armed Forces Champion Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren joined American students from the University of Evansville to plant tulips around the courtyard’s 1st Airborne Division commemorative roundel.

Elizabeth Bowskill (left) and Ian Simmons (right) in Grantham's Heroes Commemorative Orchard.

Volunteers from the Wyndham Park Forum, in Grantham, have also planted bulbs in Grantham’s Heroes Commemorative Orchard.

Other sites included Easton Walled Gardens, where men of the 2nd Parachute Battalion who fought at Arnhem under Lt Col John Frost were billeted at Easton Hall, and St Andrew and St Mary’s Church in Stoke Rochford where they worshipped.

Grimsthorpe Castle, wartime host to the 1st Parachute Battalion, has also joined the trail, together with former RAF Saltby, the departure airfield for thousands of troops.

Coun Dixon Warren said: “We have an amazing chapter in WW2 military heritage in the heart of our District and we should do all we can to recognise and celebrate that.

“These tulips will add their own colour to the story of airborne troops who will forever be linked to South Kesteven.”

Cheshire man Darren Key, whose grandfather fought at Arnhem, worked with gardener Caroline Frost, Col Frost’s daughter, to choose the Attila Graffiti tulip variety for its colour.

He started the memorial trail in the Netherlands last year at sites around Arnhem.

A limited number of bulbs also went to UK schools last year but this year’s expanded programme of 14,500 tulip bulbs included The Royal Chelsea Hospital, Merville Barracks, Colchester, Airborne Memorial, Colchester and The National Arboretum.