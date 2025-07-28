A honey farm has postponed its open day due to a wasp influx.

As reported by the Grantham Journal this morning (Monday), Colsterworth Honey Farm, Bridge End, Colsterworth, had planned the event to run from Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10, featuring candle rolling, honey tasting and talks.

However, just hours later, organisers have confirmed the events have been cancelled for health and safety reasons due to an “absolute influx of wasps.”

Wasps. Photo: istock

Sales manager Sarah Fenna told the Journal it was a “difficult” decision, especially as the farm already had bookings.

“There’s an increased amount of them this year due to all the good weather we’ve had, and it’s going to limit what we can show people and where we can take them.

“On top of that, with both children and adults attending, we can’t run the risk of people getting stung.”

The farm hopes to reschedule later this year but can’t yet confirm when.

They also apologised to customers on Facebook, writing: “While we always love welcoming you to our space, the safety and comfort of our visitors is our top priority — and right now, the wasps are clearly the ones hosting the open day!

“We’re working hard to safely resolve the situation, and we’ll keep you posted once we can reschedule.

“In the meantime, thank you for your understanding and patience — and please spare a thought for our team, currently outnumbered by buzzing guests in stripy uniforms.”

The third-generation family business began in the late 1940s and has operated commercially since 2002.

Owner Bob Halsey runs the site with help from his wife Nina and son James.