The opening date of a new Starbucks drive-thru has been revealed.

The business announced on Tuesday that the branch planned for the A1 at Foston will open on Friday, November 8.

It will be located at the Foston services, on the northbound lane of the A1.

Starbucks. Picture: istock

The location was previously the site of a Little Chef at the Foston services.

South Kesteven District Council granted permission for the former restaurant to be demolished and a new coffee shop, drive-thru, parking, and landscaping in July 2022.