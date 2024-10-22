Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Opening date revealed for new Starbucks drive-thru between Grantham and Newark

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:29, 22 October 2024

The opening date of a new Starbucks drive-thru has been revealed.

The business announced on Tuesday that the branch planned for the A1 at Foston will open on Friday, November 8.

It will be located at the Foston services, on the northbound lane of the A1.

Starbucks. Picture: istock
Starbucks. Picture: istock

The location was previously the site of a Little Chef at the Foston services.

South Kesteven District Council granted permission for the former restaurant to be demolished and a new coffee shop, drive-thru, parking, and landscaping in July 2022.

Business Consumer Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Traffic and Travel Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE