Audiences can enjoy songs from beloved operas and musicals in a town church this Saturday.

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham will host its latest Saturday morning recital this weekend, with a performance promising both humour and harmony.

The “Duelling Divas” — soprano Caroline Sharpe and mezzo-soprano Elaine Bishop — will perform a light-hearted programme exploring the barriers to love at 11.30am on Saturday (October 18).

Songs of love and rivalry to charm audience at St Wulfram’s this weekend. Photo: RSM Photography

They will be accompanied by pianist John Hollins.

The recital will feature favourites from musicals and operas, including I Know Him So Well from Chess, O Mio Babbino Caro from Gianni Schicchi, Barcarolle from The Tales of Hoffmann, Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music and Habanera from Carmen.

Admission is free, with a retiring collection at the end.

St Wulfram’s coffee shop will also be open, serving drinks and cakes to enjoy alongside the music.