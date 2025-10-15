Duelling Divas to perform light-hearted recital at St Wulfram’s Church
Audiences can enjoy songs from beloved operas and musicals in a town church this Saturday.
St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham will host its latest Saturday morning recital this weekend, with a performance promising both humour and harmony.
The “Duelling Divas” — soprano Caroline Sharpe and mezzo-soprano Elaine Bishop — will perform a light-hearted programme exploring the barriers to love at 11.30am on Saturday (October 18).
They will be accompanied by pianist John Hollins.
The recital will feature favourites from musicals and operas, including I Know Him So Well from Chess, O Mio Babbino Caro from Gianni Schicchi, Barcarolle from The Tales of Hoffmann, Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music and Habanera from Carmen.
Admission is free, with a retiring collection at the end.
St Wulfram’s coffee shop will also be open, serving drinks and cakes to enjoy alongside the music.