Storm Amy didn’t deter hardy scarecrows and their owners from adorning the streets of Caythorpe over the weekend.

Amid 50mph winds and heavy rain the night before, the committee at St Vincent’s Church hosted a scarecrow trail and ‘assembly bangers’ Harvest Festival fundraiser to help raise the thousands of pounds a year needed to keep the church open.

The event began with a coffee morning in the church on Friday morning, where donations for Grantham Foodbank were invited, and on Saturday the scarecrows were stationed around the village for guests to find, each with a Lincolnshire theme to celebrate the county’s official day on October 1.

A donkey scarecrow on the Caythorpe scarecrow trail, from left: George Walker, 9, Isla Armitage, 10, Rory Armitage, 7, Austin Bowman, 9. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Caythorpe Sports and Social Club's snooker-playing scarecrow. Photo: Iliffe Media

Elsie Linforth, 14, and Colette Linforth playing games in the church for Caythorpe scarecrow trail. Photo: Iliffe Media

Caythorpe scarecrow trail. Photo: Iliffe Media

Just some of the straw-stuffed creations dotted around the village included airman Flt Lt Bananas, snooker players, a shepherd, a daring parachuter which somehow stayed in its tree despite the high winds, and a donkey as a nod to the two Guinness World Record holders for the world's tallest donkey and donkey with the longest ears — both living at the Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary in Huttoft.

Local businesses and community groups taking part included Caythorpe Primary School, Woodward’s Garage, Caythorpe Pre-School, PGL Caythorpe, and 1st Caythorpe Scouts, Cubs and Beavers.

Visitors were able to follow a map around the village to find the 14 scarecrows, and then vote for their favourite at the end — which was the aforementioned donkey scarecrow with more than half of the votes.

1st Caythorpe Beavers's scarecrow, from left: Olivia-Rose Bristow, 6, Polly 'Chatter' Bowman, Austin Bowman, 9, Arlo Russell, 7, Adam 'Rusty' Russell, and Peter 'Akala' Bonner. Photo: Iliffe Media

'Arnie' the parachuter scarecrow in the Caythorpe scarecrow trail. Photo: Iliffe Media

Games in the church for Caythorpe scarecrow trail, from left: George Walker, 9, and Auston Bowman, 9. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Caythorpe scarecrow trail. Photo: Iliffe Media

Stalls, a raffle and tombola, refreshments, and traditional games including splat the rat and bowls were also on offer in the church during the day.

Then on Sunday, a Harvest Festival service in St Vincent’s drew the weekend to a close, where guests are invited to join in singing assembly bangers — popular school hymns that were widely sung in UK primary school assemblies in the 1980s and 1990s, and enjoy Lincolnshire-themed refreshments including Poacher cheese, plum bread, stuffed chine sandwiches, Lincolnshire sausages, and more.

The event has so far raised over £550 for church funds, and church warden Jo Russell said that the committee was really pleased with the feedback from the village.

“It was really well received which was the best thing,” she said, “People seemed to be having a lovely time and considering the weather, it could have been a complete disaster.

On the Caythorpe scarecrow trail, from left: Erin Walker, 5, and Lily Bowman, 5. Photo: Iliffe Media

Rory Armitage, 7, and Isla Armitage, 10, with PGL's scarecrow at St Vincent's Church. Photo: Iliffe Media

On the Caythorpe scarecrow trail, from left: Lily Bowman, 5, Susan Walker, Erin Walker, 5, Rory Armitage, 7, and Andy Walker. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Caythorpe scarecrow trail. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported us, it’s hard work putting on events like this and people have really got behind it.”