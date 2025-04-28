Organisers have confirmed a village’s long-running street market will not go ahead for the second year in a row, but a community celebration is still planned.

For much of the last four decades, the Denton Street Market has been a staple event in the village calendar.

However, increasing logistical challenges and weather-related disruptions have forced organisers to call it off again this year.

Denton Street Market in 2023 enjoyed a successful Bank Holiday Monday.

The market was cancelled in 2024 due to a waterlogged field that normally provides car parking, and a similar issue in 2023 caused significant traffic congestion and complaints after the event went ahead.

A key condition of the road closure approval is the availability of parking, which organisers said had again proved unfeasible this year.

Additional requirements—ranging from professional traffic management to insurance and improved food safety measures—have also increased the costs, leaving less money for village causes.

Denton Street Market enjoyed a successful Bank Holiday Monday in 2023.

“I appreciate this will be disappointing news for many and hope you understand the reasons for the decision,” said Nigel Elias, on behalf of the organising committee.

In its place, a VE Day-themed spring craft and gift fayre will be held inside St Andrew’s Church on bank holiday Monday (May 5) from 10am to 3pm.

The event will feature craft and gift stalls, plants, cakes, books, a raffle, and refreshments throughout the day. Entry is free, and the raffle will be drawn at 3pm.

Denton Street Market enjoyed a successful Bank Holiday Monday in 2023.

“We hope it will be a lovely day for the church,” added churchwarden Jil Hiley.