Community celebrates sports and countryside at Belvoir Trust fun day near Grantham
Families enjoyed a packed day as a charity hosted its second annual fun day and barbecue yesterday (Sunday, June 15).
The Belvoir Education and Sports Trust (BEST) welcomed visitors of all ages to the Belvoir Estate, near Grantham, to explore the countryside and try various sports.
A special orienteering course proved the most popular feature.
Guests tried archery, tri-golf, cricket and croquet, and also met Scooby the hawk and learned CPR.
BEST supports around 5,000 children each year, particularly those of primary age or with special educational needs and disabilities, helping them stay active and learn outdoors.
The event also showcased the trust’s new hub at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton.
It will replace the old pavilion and provide space for sport, learning and wider community use.
Darren Bicknell, who leads the charity, said the day had been a success and thanked all those involved.
“We are growing as a charity year on year, and the new hub will help us to inspire more children to lead happy, healthy, active lives through sport and countryside education, as well as becoming an asset for the community,” he said.
“We’d like to thank everyone who came along and all those who made it happen.”
He also thanked supporting clubs, sponsors, media, and volunteers.