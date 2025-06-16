Families enjoyed a packed day as a charity hosted its second annual fun day and barbecue yesterday (Sunday, June 15).

The Belvoir Education and Sports Trust (BEST) welcomed visitors of all ages to the Belvoir Estate, near Grantham, to explore the countryside and try various sports.

A special orienteering course proved the most popular feature.

Theo Poyzer, nine, Imogen Knapp, 11, and Finlay Knapp, 9, with Rachel Copley and Lisa Poyzer taking part in orienteering. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Guests tried archery, tri-golf, cricket and croquet, and also met Scooby the hawk and learned CPR.

BEST supports around 5,000 children each year, particularly those of primary age or with special educational needs and disabilities, helping them stay active and learn outdoors.

The event also showcased the trust’s new hub at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton.

Oscar, 10, and Rupert at the finish of the orienteering event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It will replace the old pavilion and provide space for sport, learning and wider community use.

Darren Bicknell, who leads the charity, said the day had been a success and thanked all those involved.

“We are growing as a charity year on year, and the new hub will help us to inspire more children to lead happy, healthy, active lives through sport and countryside education, as well as becoming an asset for the community,” he said.

Miles, 6, and Matilda Lakey, four, with Martin Fagin from Belvoir Care. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chloe Spincer, 8, Jensen Cheesman, 8, and Maisie Spincer enjoying archery. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Imogen Knapp, 11, and Chloe Poyzer, 5, with Amy Arms-Rawden and Scooby the hawk. Photo: Chris Lowndes

David and Adam, 9, from Keathborough, finishing the orienteering course. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along and all those who made it happen.”

He also thanked supporting clubs, sponsors, media, and volunteers.