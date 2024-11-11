A couple have launched a new dog accessory business inspired by their French bulldog.

Nikki Lewis and Lizzie Turncroft, who live in Grantham, have launched My Dogs Got Style, selling dog leads, harnesses, collars, toys and other accessories.

The pair decided to set up the business after struggling to find a suitable fitted harness for their three-year-old French bulldog Cooper, who features in the product designs.

Nikki Lewis (left) and Lizzie Turncroft (right).

Lizzie said: “We have found a lot of harnesses that didn't fit well. With bulldogs, they have quite a deep chest so we found a lot of harnesses would be quite loose at the front or tight at the back, or vice versa.

“We could never find anything to fit properly.”

Both work full-time in healthcare, but Nikki has worked with animals in the past, including as a veterinary assistant, and wished to one day own a business to do with animals.

Cooper.

Cooper the French bulldog.

They decided to take the plunge and opened My Dogs Got Style.

Nikki said: “It’s been a lot of build up and it’s been nerve wracking, but we have put a lot of spare time into this and we are staying positive.”

Nikki and Lizzie also design the products themselves.

Lizzie added: “We are quite arty and we design themselves with some software on our computer.

The logo for My Dogs Got Style.

“They are then sent off to be made somewhere else, but they are all handmade.”

Nikki said: “We have tried to do the designs different to other businesses. At the moment we have four designs such as an 80s style camper design and a space theme.

“With Cooper being our emblem, he is also in the designs like in the space design he is in a rocket and a space suit.”

My Dogs Got Style will run online, however Lizzie and Nikki hope to one day own their own shop.

Nikki said: “We are hopefully planning to do some Christmas markets, then other markets at dog shows. It would be lovely to just keep growing.”

Lizzie added: “We would love to open a shop in Grantham one day, offering a dog friendly experience.”