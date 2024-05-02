A grieving mother has said her family ‘stand united’ after her son’s ‘monster’ murderer was sentenced to life in prison.

Nicholas Ward, 38, was sentenced in Lincoln Crown Court earlier today (Thursday, May 2), and will serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars for the murder of Grantham man Tony McDermott.

Tony’s mother, Marie Arbuckle, has today shared a tribute to her son, on behalf of her and her family.

Tony McDermott

She said: “We stand united as a family alongside his friends, knowing that the real, our Tony, would never have stolen from a friend like the monster who took his life claimed he did.

“Let us tell you a bit about Tony. He had a really big heart which would only be shown to the people closest to him, and he had a massive impact on everyone in the family, especially his siblings.

“His loyalty could never be questioned. From a young age he took on the role of protector, and this rolled into his role as an uncle as well.

“He loved every one of his 13 nieces and nephews like they loved him, and always knew they could count on him to be there.

Nicholas Ward

“He was so excited when his sister asked him to be godfather to her first-born, that he went out and bought one of every outfit from the baby shop. He and his first godchild always had a special bond.

“Tony was so proud when his nephew got scouted and started playing for Nottingham Forest, and was always there encouraging him.

“When he took his youngest daughter out for the day, there would always be one of his nieces there as well.

“His personality was second to none. He was never shy and would always be silly to make people laugh; there was only one ‘Irish’ Tony.

“He was unique in every way, even with his fashion which was the brighter the better.

“He never walked into your house, he bounced in, either shouting, ‘stick on the kettle’, or ‘aloha’.

“His knowledge of music and football was amazing, and he would send his brothers and sisters remixes of their favourite songs soon as they came out.

“He loved a wide genre of music. Mostly, his predictions of football games would be true, especially who would go up or go down in the league.

“He really should have worked as a commentator. How ironic that we lived in Woolwich when Tony was born and he ended up with Arsenal – which was originally formed in Woolwich – being his favourite team, to the extreme he named his first son Thierry.

“You were always sure on Saturday or Sunday of a bit of banter from the football results, and family and friends say they still wait for that call or text.

“We think now he is watching over Arsenal. His cousin has a routine now, going to Tony's grave on the day Arsenal plays; on the only two days he didn’t go, the team lost.

“Tony was upfront and brutally honest, he would give it to you straight. Since his death we’ve had so many messages from people telling us how Tony had helped them get out of violent relationships, or others about how he just checked in with them on a weekly basis knowing they had problems and seeing if they were ok.

“We have been robbed of this massive character in our lives, but we still have part of Tony here in his six children who are very much like their father, with his straight talking ways, feistiness, loyalty and some of his sense of humour.

“He would be so proud of all of them, how they have handled their grief being so young.

“He would be proud of every single person – his siblings, family and friends – with how they have pulled together and been there for us even though they are grieving too.

“The family has rallied round and built a bar in his honour in my garden, as well as doing the whole garden which Tony had started but never got to finish.

“The man who took his life is a monster, and I hope for nothing more than him to rot where he is.

“He robbed five siblings of their brother, six children of their dad, 13 children of their uncle, two children of their godfather, 150 plus more of a family member, loads of true friends of one of their best mates, and a mum and dad of their son.

“Tony, my wee man, will never be forgotten by anyone he ever met in his short lifetime.

“The fact that Tony was so brutally taken from us leaves us all with a missing piece. Tony will always be loved, never forgotten, and always our legend."