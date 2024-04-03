A new digital agency hopes to empower small town businesses.

Founded by Hannah Worrall and Beni Shewan, HB Creative Solutions has launched in Grantham with the aim to help smaller businesses and entrepreneurs navigate their way in the digital world.

“We're passionate about helping our clients build strong, memorable brands and connect with their audience in meaningful ways,” said Hannah.

Co-founders of HB Creative Solutions Hannah Worrall (left) and Beni Shewan (right).

She added: “Our mission at HB Creative Solutions is to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed in today's digital world.”

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

The pair describe the business as more than a digital agency, but a “strategic partner committed to helping businesses thrive online”.

Services on offer include content creation, social media management, branding, coaching and workshops.

Beni said: “We believe in the power of collaboration and community.

"Our networking events and workshops provide valuable opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow together."

To celebrate the launch, they will be holding a launch party and networking event at Vine Street Studios on Thursday, April 11 from 6pm until 8pm.

To book tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/launch-night-networking-event-tickets.

The event is free to attend.