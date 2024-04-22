School staff and pupils are celebrating their latest inspection report.

Gonerby Hill Foot C of E Primary School is said to be “living up to its foundations of a church school”, following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist schools (SIAMS) inspection in March.

Headteacher Jayne Watson is “very proud” of the school’s achievements.

She added: “All members of our staff are dedicated to living our school vision and ensuring the best experiences and outcomes for all pupils.

“The quality of this report is a wonderful affirmation of all the hard work and dedication from everyone.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their commitment to the school and pupils.

“The report shows how we are enabling pupils to be ready for the next step in their education and lives, making them aware of how they can make a difference in the world.

“Our pupils flourish and are valued in the community. Pupils, staff, parents and governors all spoke of how the school works tirelessly to support everyone and its inclusive and nurturing environment is impacting lives.”

Inspectors said “love and care shines through” the school’s work and both adults and pupils flourish.

The school is also described as a “beacon of light in the community” and is well supported by the local church and community partners.

The curriculum is supported by the school’s vision, offering pupils a “rich and varied experience” and it also challenges their thought processes.

Inspectors also said the curriculum developed the pupils' understanding of justice and responsibility.

Collective worship in the school day was also praised as inspectors said it strengthened the school’s vision and values.

Areas for development included the development of the pupils’ leadership skills so they could understand how they can have a positive impact on the world.

Inspectors also said that the school could embed more of a shared language of spirituality, understanding both collective worship and the curriculum so pupils could understand their growing spiritual awareness.

Finally, inspectors said for the school to widen its scope on teaching Christianity in RE to ensure pupils understand the diversity of belief and practice around the world.