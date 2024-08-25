There has been much going on in our county this summer, writes MP for Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies.

After a good few weeks of sunny weather, summer is drawing to a close. Whether you took the opportunity to get out and about and enjoy the beautiful place we all call home or headed abroad, I hope that everyone has found time to make the most of a wonderful summer.

Schools return in just over a week, and I am sure that everyone would wish to join me in congratulating all those young people who received their A-Level, technical qualification, and GCSE results over the past week.

We all know that examinations are not easy and often do not come without stress. Whatever the outcome, all who sat exams this year should be extremely proud of their efforts that have got them to this stage.

Whether sixth form, college, university, or heading directly into the world of work, there are a variety of options open to those leaving our local schools, all of equal value. I wish all of our young people the very best in whatever route they take.

With Parliament on recess over the summer, my team and I continue to help residents with their concerns and to use the time to prepare for the autumn. I was also pleased to be able to attend the Heckington Show for the first time, alongside so many people both from our area and all those from further afield who are attracted by this show each year.

The show now falls within the new Grantham and Bourne constituency, but its reputation precedes it as the largest village show in England with a long history reaching back to 1863. It is an excellent opportunity for children and adults alike to experience the history, cultural traditions, and produce of our area.

Of course, this is just one of a number of wonderful cultural community events that have been held across our corner of Lincolnshire this summer.

On the second weekend of August, the inaugural ‘Granthambury’ Music Festival drew almost a thousand people to just outside Allington to see acts such as Eminem and Florence & The Machine. While these were of course tribute acts, it was great to see that they were joined by so many talented local singers and bands who I have no doubt will be the stars of the future.

For me, these festivals and events, so often rooted in our unique local history, demonstrate the strength and passion of our local communities, and I am thankful to all those village committees, community groups and other volunteers who have worked hard to make these happen.

Community events continue into the autumn with Dyke’s village scarecrow festival always a highlight. Also coming up this September is an ‘Operation Market Garden’ World War Two commemoration in Folkingham, which will feature vintage vehicles, children’s activities, exhibitions, and talks. Even as Parliament returns, I hope to attend as many of these local events as possible!