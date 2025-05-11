It was an honour recently to take part in the St George’s Day parade and service at St Wulframs Church, writes Paul Stokes of Grantham Independents.

The whole event was so humbling from seeing the hundreds of guides, brownies, scouts, cubs and mini’s along with the various leaders who in some cases have spent many years of their time volunteering to ensure the continuation of their various associations.

Grantham town councillor Paul Stokes

In my roles at SKDC I have spent lots of time working with and alongside volunteers without whom many council provided services would stumble or even not continue. This is across the board from arts, events, leisure and more recently the Bread and Butter food service. Pioneered by Coun Linda Jackson, Grantham Town Council will be holding a volunteering event in Dysart Park on Sunday, June 1, in association with Dysart Park Events Group. This will be an event that provides the opportunity for volunteering organisations to come together to advertise their services and skills freely within the wonderful Dysart Park.

There has been some negativity around the town council in its inaugural year but it is impossible to explain/display just how much work has been needed in terms of governance. I would like to thank all of the councillors who have put so much time in, along with the administration team. The move from Charter Trustees, which oversaw a few ceremonial events, to a fully fledged town council has been immense. These councillors don't receive anything whatsoever in remuneration for the time they give and do it for the good of the town. Grantham is indebted to Councillor Tim Harrison, our inaugural chairman and Councillor Marie Reid, our current chairman for the time and effort they have put into getting us on the right path.

Local government re-organisation over the next few years will require much from the town council with the potential to take on significant asset management from the district council.

Please look to support your town councillors as they strive, without any financial reward, to make Grantham the best place. The town council doesn't and shouldn't need to be political and I think we are getting there. Maybe with new leadership within the non-administration coalition we might even see more working together at district rather than constant jibing and point scoring? We can't always agree but we can be professional and pleasant about it.