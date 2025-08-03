Once again the three principal parks, Queen Elizabeth, Wyndham and Dysart have seen the raising of flags as part of being awarded the prestigious green flags, writes Paul Stokes, of Grantham Independents.

Wyndham Park has also been awarded the Heritage award. It truly is an honour to be part of a council (SKDC) that puts so much effort into maintaining these parks and a greater privilege to work collectively with officers and volunteers dedicated to providing this facility to our communities. Not only our own communities but also a visitor attraction and rest point for visitors from other areas and counties.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

The housing investment programme is flourishing and the new properties on Swinegate (adjacent to Watergate car park) will be unveiled very soon. Refurbishments and improvements are widespread across the town and the housing situation in Grantham is looking far more positive.

Earlesfield Community Centre has undergone massive improvements and there are several groups now utilising the various multi-use spaces within it. The trustees would welcome you looking at it for birthday parties and events etc.

It is so easy to look scantly and criticise your own town but look deeper and it is plain to see that Grantham is a great place to live, work and visit.

I love the town, have many friends within it and am proud to live here. Along with my Grantham councillor colleagues we will continue a quest for ever improving things and being catalysts for the right changes.