A boxer who punched a woman and two rugby playing friends during a night out in Grantham was today (Friday) spared jail.

Tom Short, 25, left the first male victim needing 15 stitches for two cuts above his left eye after delivering an unprovoked blow at Edward's Bar in Market Place.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Short was described as bouncing up and down and shouting "come on then".

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, told the court: "It would seem Mr Short is a boxer by vocation."

Mr Janes said Short had become aggressive after the victim had an amicable conversation with his mother at the bar.

"Alcohol no doubt played a part," Mr Janes told the court.

Despite his injuries the victim was patched up and moved on to the Gravity night club with a rugby playing friend and a female pal, the court was told.

Mr Janes said the trio did their best to ignore Short inside the club but were again approached as they waited for a taxi in Conduit Lane.

CCTV which was shown in court showed Short punching the woman to the floor with a jab to her jaw which left her with a cut to her upper lip.

Mr Janes said one of her male friends was also punched by Short.

He was taken to hospital and described the distress of his four-year-old son visiting him in a bruised and battered state.

Despite his injuries the victim had written a letter to the court expressing some empathy for the defendant, Mr Janes added.

Short, of Windsor Drive, Grantham, admitted two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent following the incidents on 10 April, last year.

Eddison Flint, mitigating, said Short now only enjoyed social drinking with his partner.

Passing sentence Recorder Paul Mann KC said he was willing to give Short a chance and was conscious of the shortage of space in the prison system and the empathy of his victims.

"He has no previous convictions, he has stayed out of trouble and has clearly impressed the probation officer," Recorder Mann told the court.

"He is in work, has stable accommodation, doesn't seem to be influenced by drugs and seems to have learnt his lesson."

Sparing him jail Recorder Mann told Short: "Your behaviour that night was out of control, vindictive but totally out of character.

"You’re a boxer. Boxers are suppose to be taught discipline and self control."

Short was sentenced to a two year community order and must complete 200 hours of community punishment and 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

He was also made the subject of an Alcohol Abstinence Order for 120 days.