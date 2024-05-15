The construction of a designer outlet village has been delayed.

Grantham’s Designer Outlet Village, proposed to be between the A1 and Spittlegate Level, has been pushed back to summer 2026 by developers Rioja Estates.

Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Estates, said: "We remain completely committed to Grantham but world events have seriously delayed us. However, lettings are going well and we’re talking to funding partners.

A visual of the �100 million Rioja designer outlet village to be built in Grantham.

"First the pandemic, then Brexit followed by the war in Ukraine all conspired to undermine the market as uncertainty delayed most major financial investment decisions.

“The war in Ukraine also added significant increases in the costs of materials.

"We plan to get on site in the autumn of this year with the first shops being open in the summer of 2026.”

An artist's impression of how the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will look.

Last year, Rioja pushed back the outlet village’s opening date to 2025 for similar reasons including the effects of Brexit, interest rates and other factors resulting in rising costs.

The shopping village will be built over two phases with the first phase opening with around 80 units and the second phase with 35 to 40 units.

An artist's impression of how the designer outlet village will look.

There are also plans for two hotels on the site which are expected to attract 3.5 million visitors per year.