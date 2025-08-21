When I saw that a new chef with experience at renowned restaurant chain Dishoom had opened an Indian restaurant locally, I was desperate to try it.

And I wasn’t left disappointed by the food during my recent visit to The Clove Bar and Grill, which opened recently in Westgate in Grantham.

Formerly the home of long-standing Chinese restaurant Hop Sing, there are still many nods to the venue’s former guise - not least with the sign outside. The only indication of the new Indian when I arrived with my husband was a taped up sign in the window and a few balloons left over from the opening night.

I’d never dined at Hop Sing before but inside, it feels like little has changed — the decor is pretty dated and in need of an upgrade. It gives the impression the owners of the new restaurant were keen to open quickly, and is it any wonder, with the struggles facing the hospitality industry? It’s a brave move for anyone to open a new restaurant at the moment.

When we arrived, on a Thursday night, there were a few tables with guests and we were shown to a booth close to the till area, and handed menus. The journalist in me put aside the fact that the name of the restaurant was inconsistently spelled throughout the menu to try to concentrate on the myriad of options.

We were offered papadams several times but, despite being a highlight of an Indian meal for me, we politely declined - keen to enjoy a starter instead and not fill up too quickly. We had to ask to order drinks — Richard opted for a Cobra beer while, as the driver, I chose a Sprite - only to be told it wasn’t available. Instead, I was given a can of lemonade.

Richard chose chicken lollipops, while I played it safe with vegetable samosas. When taking our order, the waiting staff didn’t seem keen to take the whole order, only asking what we wanted for starter, although we asked to order the main at the same time.

For main course, I opted for a butter chicken (arguably a safe dish) while my husband chose the lamb nihari. We had a plain boiled rice and a cheese naan to share as well as saag aloo.

The food arrived quickly and the chicken lollipops, with the tin foil wrapped on them, looked a little messy but I appreciated the effort to keep my fingers as clean as possible. They were very spicy for my taste and one thing to note is that the menu doesn’t include any sort of chilli rating. It is only now, that I write this review, that I notice there’s an option to have them dry or ‘with a gravy’ which I assume is the sauce coating the outside but this wasn’t an option given to us by the waiter.

The samosas were packed to the brim with filling and were accompanied by a dipping sauce, and a little side salad.

The mains were quick to arrive afterwards - so rapid in fact that the plates hadn’t been cleared. Luckily the two of us were sitting at a table for four so there was plenty of space.

Both of our main courses were plentiful. Sometimes I find curries to be mostly sauce but not much meat, but that wasn’t the case here. The butter chicken was lovely - perhaps one of the best I’ve had - and Richard enjoyed his lamb dish. There was lots of rice and I enjoyed the naan as well, although cheese-lover Richard said he felt it could have tasted more cheesy for his liking.

The food was so nice that we were both disappointed to be defeated by it - and this was even after giving up our papadams! It is clear the chef has a wealth of experience from his time at Dishoom - a restaurant my husband and I have dined at several times and enjoyed.

During the meal, I had a passing thought that it was a shame there wasn’t any background music playing, as we could quite clearly hear the conversation of other diners and the waiting staff. They must have been mind-readers as music then shortly began. The waiting staff, however, couldn’t seem to agree on either the volume, which veered up and down wildly, or the choice of music, which also veered between traditional Indian music and pop songs. It was a little strange, to say the least.

It took us a while to flag down someone to ask for the bill and, when it arrived, we were bemused to see it written out on Hop Sing-branded bills. Clearly nothing goes to waste here.

All in all, the food was outstanding and, for that reason, I would recommend The Clove Bar and Grill. What more do you need than great food? It has, though, got a little while to go before it reaches the high standards of Dishoom for everything else.

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk

Out of five:

Food: Outstanding. We really enjoyed our dishes. *****

Drink: A good choice of drinks - although we had to ask to order a second round. **

Decor: The decor is in need of a serious revamp. It’s quite old fashioned and uncomfortable. **

Staff: The staff didn’t take our orders in a timely manner, they weren’t consistent so we were asked the same question over again, or not at all, and we could hear them disagreeing, which felt unprofessional. I also wouldn’t have felt confident to ask about the level of spiciness in the dishes, which is not addressed on the menu. I think they’d benefit from allocating tables to specific staff to overcome these issues, or from a little more training. Given it’s a fairly new restaurant, I hope this will change with time. *

Price: We paid £73 for two starters, two main courses, and three side dishes, as well as two rounds of drinks which I felt was reasonable considering the quality of the food. ****

