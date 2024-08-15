College pupils are celebrating their ‘fantastic’ A-level results.

Pupils from Toot Hill College in Bingham have received their A-level results, with 23% achieving A* to A grades and 76% achieving A* to C grades.

Headteacher Chris Eardley said he is “so proud” of all of the pupils.

Abigail Turnock

Freya McDonald

He added: “They fully deserve the fantastic set of results they have secured that enable them to access an aspirational set of destinations.

“More importantly, these results simply benchmark the great learning that has taken place in the college that has also seen them develop their character and mature into very well-rounded young adults.

Amber Castell

Nathaniel Parr

“A huge thank you also goes to our staff, parents and carers. It has been a true team effort, and in many cases that has been over seven years at Toot Hill School and Sixth Form College, as part of the Nova Education Trust family.”

Catherine Mordue, head of the sixth form college, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our students who have worked tirelessly over the last two years to achieve fantastic results.

“They have embodied the college motto, ‘Dare to know’ whilst also developing other talents and qualities which make each of them young adults with so much promise.

Louis Cross

Charlotte Ward

“At Toot Hill Sixth Form College, our staff, who have continually supported them, look forward to hearing all about their bright futures.”

Lucy Biggs

Daniel Wijayaratna

Four pupils are heading to university to study medicine. These include:

• Amber Castell, who achieved three A’s in biology, chemistry and maths, is going to study medicine at the University of Cardiff.

• Freya McDonald, who achieved three A*’s in biology, chemistry and maths, is going to study medicine at the University of Glasgow.

• Connor Retzlaff achieved two A’s in chemistry and maths and one B in biology, and is also studying medicine.

• Abigail Tunock achieved two A*’s in biology and chemistry and one A in maths is also studying medicine.

Other standout A-levels results include:

• Nathaniel Parr achieved two A*s in economics and business studies and one A in Biology. He is going to study finance and investment banking at the University of Exeter.

• Louis Cross achieved two A*s in maths and physics and one A in Economics. He is going to study economics at the University of Manchester.

• Darcey Matthews achieved three A*s in geography, biology, and maths and will study geography with environmental mathematics at the University of Leeds.

• Charlotte Ward achieved three A*s in chemistry, maths, further Maths, and one A in biology

Vocational students results:

• Ben Paling achieved distinction*distinction in OCR double business, one distinction in BTEC sport and he will study accounting and finance at the University of Exeter.

• Lucy Biggs achieved distinction*distinction in double applied science, one distinction in health and social care and will study nursing at the University of Birmingham.

• Maliha Brammer achieved distinction*distinction* in OCR double business, one distinction in WJEC food and nutrition and will pursue apprenticeships in accounting and finance.