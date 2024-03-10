Thousands in funding will help to restore a village war memorial.

The FCC Communities Foundation has donated £29,026.48 to the Colsterworth War Memorial.

The money will help to restore the Grade II listed memorial, which stands in the high street to commemorate the fallen from both World Wars.

Colsterworth War Memorial. Photo: Google Maps

Former councillor for Colsterworth and District Parish Council Terry Neale said: “This project will preserve the War Memorial for future generations of Colsterworth.

Get the latest news to your inbox – sign up to The Briefing

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really

looking forward to our War Memorial being restored over the next few months.”

The Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance (CFoR) has also donated £3,000 and an additional £1,407.35 was granted by Albert White of the A1 Truckstop and the Co-op Local Community fund in a meeting on Tuesday (March 5).

Co-founders of the CFoR, Captain David Heath-French RAMC and Debi Heath-French, are delighted with the work ongoing into the project.

They said: “This would not have been possible without the input of ex-Parish Councillor Terry Neale and the partnership forged between CFoR and the Parish Council.

“We must also acknowledge the work of the CFoR committee and members, particularly Jackie Taylor, Caroline Hainsworth and Hattie McShane-Smith, and all the generous individual donations, volunteers, local businesses and residents and visitors who gave so much support.”

Donations are still being accepted to cover additional costs for the memorial, including maintenance of the war memorial gardens.

CFoR hopes the war memorial will be restored in time for the D-Day anniversary.

The Armistice Parade will take place on Sunday, November 10.