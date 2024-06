An overweight vehicle was stopped on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the vehicle yesterday (Thursday, June 6) on the A1 near Grantham.

The vehicle was stopped for transporting an insecure load, and being overweight 14% on its front axle and 20% gross.

The vehicle was stopped on the A1 near Grantham on June 6. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers educated the driver on secure loads. The excess weight was also removed and the items were secured correctly.