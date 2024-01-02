A pilates studio is set to open its doors this week.

Flow Reformer Studio on Queen Street, Bottesford will open on Thursday (January 4).

The owner and head instructor Rebecca Cowling taught community pilates classes in Bottesford for many years before deciding to open her own studio.

Flow Reformer Studio

The new studio offers eight top of the range reformer machines, which sets the difference between reformer and mat-based pilates.

Reformer pilates is generally more intense and dynamic as machines are used, which adds resistance to the exercises.

“I have always been passionate about helping others to feel great about themselves and guiding people to learn more about how movement can really enhance their lives.

“As the studio is located in a village, I’m hoping that it will become a community venue for people to attend regularly, providing opportunities to meet local people and make new friends too.

“It is located above a coffee shop and with plenty of great restaurants and pubs nearby, so people could make a day of it if they come over.”

Rebecca Cowling owner of Flow Reformer Studio

Flow Reformer Studio

The classes will have a maximum of eight people, running every day from morning to lunch and evenings.

There will be 21 sessions available per weekend can be booked individually or in blocks of five to 10.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023 there was a free open day for people to have a tour of the studio and have a short introduction to basic moves on the reformer.

“The open day was amazing, we had 10 sessions throughout the day, all of which were very busy.

“It was great to introduce people to the studio and let them explore the reformers in a relaxed environment and over a celebratory glass of fizz.”