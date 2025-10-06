A painter and decorator challenged his neighbour to a fight and punched a police officer as he struggled to cope with a family tragedy.

Castle Bytham resident Lloyd Buckley had began feuding with another family on his street after their daughters had fallen out, a court was told.

The victim was watching a film with his wife at 11.45pm on February 26 when the 41-year-old defendant began shouting outside this home, pointing at the property and knocking at his door.

After calling the police the neighbour opened an upstairs window to ask Buckley what he wanted.

It was at this point the defendant threatened to ‘knock the ginger c*** out’, prosecutor Lottie Tyler said.

“He called him a nonce and said he would smash him,” Miss Tyler added.

“He invited the victim into the back garden, asking to fight him and trying to goad him.”

Boston Magistrates’ Court was told the incident lasted for approximately 40 minutes.

While on bail for this incident Buckley was involved in a disturbance in Castle Bytham on August 23.

PC Caine Hendry arrived to find Buckley ‘enraged and shouting’ with members of the public ‘backing away from him’, the prosecution continued.

“He said ‘I’ll have you c***s before calling the police officer a c***,” Miss Tyler added.

“He was foaming at the mouth and gritting his teeth. He was believed to be under the influence of drugs.”

When PC Hendry attempted to handcuff Buckley he punched the officer on the left side of his face, leaving him with a tender feeling and a headache.

After Buckley was placed in a headlock he called PC Hendry a ‘fat c***’ adding ‘that fat c*** got lucky’ after being placed in a police van.

A probation report explained Buckley - who was receiving a methadone prescription to help battle heroin use - had struggled with mental health and substance misuse following the death of a close family member.

He had also moved in with his mother to remove himself from potential conflict at his home address.

Defending Buckley, Mark McNeil said there had been an ongoing ‘element of hostility’ between Buckley and his neighbour and that the defendant had been ‘consuming more alcohol’ to cope with grief.

“It’s as clear as day that drink makes things different for him,” Mr McNeil said.

“He has been to his GP and an anti-depressant drug has been referred for him, the relevance of this is that it shows there is a sense of responsibility, that he has problems he knows he needs to address.”

Mr McNeil added his client ‘accepts he hit the police officer’, but couldn’t remember the incident.

Buckley - a painter and decorator when work is available - entered guilty pleas to one charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker and two charges of threatening and abusive behaviour on Wednesday (October 1).

“The reality is that people who think drugs and alcohol will help their mental health in the short term make things worse in the long term,” district Judge Daniel Church told the defendant.

“On both occasions you were under the influence and behaved in a way you should be ashamed of.”

Buckley, of Station Road, was handed a 12-month community order including 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to undertake a drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was also fined £200, and told to pay £100 compensation to PC Hendry, plus a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Buckley was also ordered not to contact his neighbours.