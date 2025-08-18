Papa Johns has confirmed that a number of its stores has closed.

The pizza chain, which has over 400 stores across the country including Grantham, Newark, Sleaford, and Nottingham, temporarily closed a reported 18 stores on Friday.

This is on top of the 40+ stores that closed last year.

Papa Johns in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that a number of Papa Johns stores in the East Midlands are currently temporarily closed.

“We are working to understand the situation and to support affected team members where possible. We're grateful to all of our loyal customers and plan to reopen soon.”

The spokesman would not confirm which stores are affected.

