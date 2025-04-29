Hundreds of children brought Grantham to a standstill on Sunday.

The annual Grantham Scout and Guide St George’s Day Parade and Service took place and dozens of onlookers lined the streets, some waving flags and others showing their patriotism with Union-themed hats.

St George's Day Parade in Grantham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The parade formed up at the bus station at 2pm and marched to St Wulfam’s Church, walking up Bath Street, onto Wharf Road, and onto St Peter’s Hill, turning left down the High Street. The parade then turned into Vine Street, left into Swinegate and then entered the church.

Eileen Booth, lead volunteer for the Grantham District Scouts, said: “It really was a fantastic day and we had beautiful weather.

“It was very well supported by both the youth organisations and very well supported by the general public who lined the streets on the route and gave a fantastic response. We are extremely grateful for the support we were shown.”

St George's Day Parade in Grantham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

On the return route after the service, the parade saluted the Scout and Guide Commissioners and invited dignitaries on the Green outside the council offices, before proceeding back to the bus station where the parade was dismissed.

The parade was led by Stamford Brass Band and comprised of Barkston Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, Barrowby Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, Foston Brownies and Rainbows, Allington Brownies and Rainbows, 2nd Grantham Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, 6th Grantham Brownies and Rainbows, 7th Grantham Brownies and Rainbows, 10th Grantham Brownies and Rainbows, Bottesford units, 7th, 8th and 9th Scout Group, Ancaster Scout Group, Barrowby Scout Group, Bottesford Scout Group, Caythorpe and Duke’s Covert Scout Group, 1st Colsterworth, 1st Foston Scout Group, Grantham District Explorer Scouts and the 2nd Scout Group.