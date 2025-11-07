A village school is reassuring parents and asking locals not to speculate online after a suspicious character was seen around school grounds.

Reports were made of a man, believed to be in his mid 30s, was seen suspiciously close to Caythorpe Primary School, looking into cars at the back and front of the school, on Back Lane and High Street.

The school then reported the incident to Lincolnshire Police, and officers visited the school on Thursday, advising staff that if anyone is approached by this individual to call the police.

Caythorpe Primary School. Photo: Google Streetview

Officers were also seen in Caythorpe at school pick-up time on Thursday afternoon.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team have linked in with the school and have offered safeguarding advice to them and they have been advised to get in touch if the man returns.

“Our Neighbourhood teams are always available to anyone within our communities to discuss any concerns and offer any advice as appropriate.

School head Helen Hunt is reassuring parents that police are happy with the school’s current safety measures, so the children can continue to play outside at breaktimes, and asking locals not to speculate about the incident.

She said: “The safety and wellbeing of our pupils remains our highest priority. We have shared the ‘stranger danger’ message with the children and are working with the police to ensure our measures are appropriate and proportionate.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 121 of November 5.