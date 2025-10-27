Despite a crisp autumnal chill, visitors embraced the seasonal festivities at a growing highlight in a town’s park calendar at the weekend.

Wyndham Park, in Grantham, welcomed people for its second annual Apple Day on Saturday (October 25), with a mix of tastings, crafts, and community activities.

The event, hosted by the Wyndham Park Forum in the Bowls Club Pavilion, offered a range of English heritage apples collected from Belton House and Easton Walled Gardens.

Attendees compared flavours, pressed apples into fresh juice, and sampled apple pies and other bakes available to purchase.

Children enjoyed apple-themed arts and crafts, while families explored the Heroes Commemorative Orchard nearby.

Volunteers maintain the orchard’s 80 fruit trees, including apple, pear, cherry, and plum, making it a popular spot for walks and relaxation.

Ian Simmons, chairperson of the Wyndham Park Forum, said the celebration was “an ideal way for people to connect with our native fruit and to learn about the young Commemorative Orchard, planted and managed by volunteers, adjacent to Wyndham Park”.

He added: “It is a lovely spot to walk and relax in what is perhaps one of the most ecologically diverse parts of Grantham.”