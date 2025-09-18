Visitors travelled from across the country to enjoy live music and food at a town park at the weekend.

Dysart Park in Grantham came alive with music last Sunday (September 14) as the area hosted its second jazz festival, drawing visitors from as far afield as Norwich and Reading.

The free event showcased local and regional talent, with performances from Grantham’s Big Band GRAB, Sleaford-based Aguita, Nottingham’s Collaboration, and solo saxophonist Louie Sax.

Grantham’s Big Band GRAB was one of the performers. Photo: Abigail Murphy

“The quality of music was fantastic and the atmosphere lifted our spirits despite the onset of rain mid-afternoon,” said Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park Action Group.

She praised the performers, stallholders, GTS first aid, and food vendors for helping make the day a success.

The festival was organised in partnership with Faith Life Church Grantham, Elements Marquees, and Cosmic Sound, whose support ensured a smooth-running event for families and friends to enjoy in the park’s picturesque surroundings.

Local bands wowed audiences at the free Dysart Park festival. Photo: Abigail Murphy.

Refreshments, food stalls, and children’s activities complemented the music programme, providing a full day of entertainment for attendees.

Funding came from a grant from South Kesteven District Council, the Rotary Swimarathon, and a discount from Cosmic Sound.

The Dysart Park Action Group emphasised that securing next year’s festival will require further donations or sponsorship from individuals, businesses, or organisations.

“This is a fantastic event to get behind as it remains free to the public and brings families and friends together,” added Lydia.

Nathan's Kitchen was one of those on hand to provide tasty food. Photo: RSM Photography

Dysart Park Jazz Festival drew crowds with local and regional acts. Photo: RSM Photography

Families enjoyed music, food, and picnics at Dysart Park Jazz Fest. Photo: RSM Photography

Interested sponsors can contact the Action Group at hello@dysartpark.co.uk