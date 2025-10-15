A park in Grantham has been nominated for a new award after a series of improvements were made to it this year.

Queen Elizabeth Park, Dysart Park and Wyndham Park in Grantham were all awarded the Green Flag status award from the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy in July - and there's now hope that the latter could get a further honour.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

An exercise paddock and nature area were introduced at Wyndham Park in July, aiming to boost biodiversity and wildlife in the park. A skate park is also being added.

New fitness equipment and a multi-play unit has also been recently added to Dysart Park.

The district council said the projects were made possible by money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Coun Paul Stokes (Independent), deputy leader of the district council, told members of the culture and leisure overview and scrutiny committee at a meeting on Tuesday October 14, that Wyndham Park has been put forward for the Green Flag Best of the Best awards.

Coun Stokes, who represents the Grantham Arnoldfield ward, said: “Without the volunteers who give their time and expertise to the parks, the parks wouldn’t be what they are today. It is only right that the council should recognise those volunteers.”

Coun Stokes went on to thank the community groups and volunteers involved in looking after the parks in Grantham.

Wyndham Park. Photo: Google

He said an afternoon tea was held at Wyndham Park in August to celebrate the hard work of the council staff and volunteers in maintaining the park.

He added: “Each of the parks offers something different for our residents and visitors to the town, helping champion our district in being a clean, green and healthy environment for future generations as well as providing multiple benefits for our residents’ health and wellbeing.

“In July this year, the council was notified that each of the three parks successfully retained their Green Flag awards, which recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for publicly accessible parks and green spaces in the UK and around the world.

“There have been a variety of events held across each of the parks during the current calendar year by the council, charities and voluntary groups.”

Coun Tim Harrison (Independent), who represents the Grantham St Wulframs ward, said that he welcomed the district council’s parks investment.

He said: “Dysart park has lost a lot of things over the years. We’ve lost a swimming pool, cricket nets, bowling greens, everything. So, I think it’s right that Dysart Park is getting this money spent on it at the moment.

“I want to recognise the work that’s clearly going on in our parks, particularly the efforts to keep them well maintained and keep these awards coming through that make them more welcoming for the community.

“It’s encouraging to see investments in the physical environment and the programming that’s going on down in the parks. It shows a real commitment to keeping these spaces green and at the heart of social life.”