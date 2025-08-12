A free afternoon of music and remembrance will be held in a town park in August.

Grantham residents are invited to Wyndham Park for Symphony of Freedom, a free VJ Day celebration on Sunday, August 17.

Running from 12pm to 4pm, the event promises an uplifting afternoon of music, remembrance and community spirit.

Members of Stamford Brass will help mark the occasion.

Stamford Brass will headline the day, supported by performances from The Winter Singers.

Visitors can also enjoy appearances from Lincolnshire Fire Aid, Grantham Steampunk Society and Grantham & District Camera Club.

Organisers encourage families and individuals alike to join the commemorations.