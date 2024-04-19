Plans to convert a bungalow into a children’s home in Grantham have been rejected due to concerns over parking.

Chris Hamby proposed transforming the three-bedroom bungalow at 52 Saltersford Road into a home for up to three children aged between four and 17 years old.

In March, the decision was deferred to gather more information about parking and a statement of need from Lincolnshire County Council.

52 Saltersford Road, Grantham. Photo: RightMove

Following this, the applicant updated proposals to provide for up to six off-street parking spaces and a parking management plan.

Lincolnshire County Council highways had no objections to the plans. However, South Kesteven District Council officers were unable to acquire an official statement of need.

Officers were satisfied that the proposed use would not have a detrimental impact on the home or the character of the area and recommended granting the proposals.

The floor plan for the property. Photo: SKDC

However, district councillors during a meeting on Thursday (April 18) remained concerned about insufficient parking and safety.

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) said: “I’m pretty good at Tetris, but I think I would struggle to get vehicles in there without a crane, I’m afraid.”

Coun Penny Milnes (Ind) described the parking as “cramped”.

Coun Helen Crawford (Con), however, said: “It’s on a bend in a cul-de-sac, I don’t think it would cause that much of an obstruction.”

Coun Paul Fellows (Ind) believed staff at the potential home “will work that out”.

However, council officers' advice on the previous deferment sparked heated debate.

When a planning application is deferred, it is only for the reasons set out for the move at the time unless specifically stated or refused.

However, Coun Milnes and Coun Sarah Trotter (Con) expressed frustration with the advice, stating that she did not think many councillors understood the full process as a result.

Coun Milnes said she remembered agreeing to get a local needs statement from Lincolnshire Children's Services, but that it had not been received.

She argued the committee was being put in a difficult position by ignoring what was said last time.

Milnes accused the committee of being given "mixed messages" and said they were "badly advised" at the last meeting.

She maintained the committee's understanding was that all issues would be revisited upon deferment, not just parking.

Other councillors, including Coun Harrison, also disagreed with the officer's advice, believing the entire application would be revisited.

There was clear confusion among some councillors about what implications the deferment decision carried.

Martha Rees, the planning legal adviser, emphasised that by deferring for parking reasons, the committee deemed all other aspects acceptable.

She said introducing other reasons for refusal could be seen as unreasonable.

She repeatedly warned councillors that refusing the application for reasons other than parking could lead to costs for unreasonable behaviour.

Emma Whittaker, assistant director of planning, clarified that deferring specifically for parking meant considering only new information related to parking.

She acknowledged the confusion but stressed that councillors must base their decision on provided information and advice, accepting or ignoring it at their own risk.

Councillors voted to refuse a proposal by Coun Fellows to approve the plans.