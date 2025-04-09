A 90-year-old blue badge holder has had his parking fine cancelled “as a gesture of goodwill”.

In January, Robert Scott, of Hougham, received a penalty notice following a visit to see his sick wife at Lincoln County Hospital despite being a blue badge holder.

Robert’s badge was also registered with the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which he believed meant he was entitled to park in any of their hospital car parks for free.

Robert Scott with his penalty charge notice. Photo: Phillip Scott.

The family said they made an appeal immediately after receiving the notice — however, the family did not receive a reply and the original £70 fine was later upgraded to a high of £140 and a court appearance threatened if they failed to pay.

When LincsOnline contacted Parkingeye, the company which monitors the hospital car park said: “Parkingeye hasn't received any further communication or an appeal regarding this case from the motorist.“

Today - after our story was published - the firm said it had decided to cancel the charge “as a gesture of goodwill”.

The company added: "We understand the good intentions of the motorist to follow the standard appeal process and the mishap of getting their appeal lost.

"I hope that this resolution brings them peace of mind and relieves any stress and inconvenience this may have caused."

Parkingeye also stated it is unaware of why the appeal was not received.

Robert’s son, Phillip Scott, of Newark, said that it feels like a “huge weight has been lifted” and thanked LincsOnline for the assistance.

He joked: “Hopefully now this will stop him [Robert] from worrying, but he will still probably find something new to worry about.”

The Scott family also sought advice and support from the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Patient Advice and Liaison Service who could raise concern on their behalf.