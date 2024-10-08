Home   Grantham   News   Article

Parkinson’s UK welcomed to Grantham Tennis Club

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 08 October 2024

A tennis club welcomed a charity to play last week.

The Grantham branch of Parkinson’s UK was welcomed to Grantham Tennis Club last Wednesday (October 2) for a session.

A tennis club spokesperson said: “James Pitcher led the highly engaging session which included a range of suitable activities that were very well received by the participants and their helpers!

The Grantham branch of Parkinson's UK at Grantham Tennis Club
“We look forward to organising another session very soon.”

