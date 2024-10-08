Parkinson’s UK welcomed to Grantham Tennis Club
Published: 09:00, 08 October 2024
A tennis club welcomed a charity to play last week.
The Grantham branch of Parkinson’s UK was welcomed to Grantham Tennis Club last Wednesday (October 2) for a session.
A tennis club spokesperson said: “James Pitcher led the highly engaging session which included a range of suitable activities that were very well received by the participants and their helpers!
“We look forward to organising another session very soon.”