A major road is closed due to a crash.

The A1 is closed both ways between the A607 at Grantham and the B6403 near Colsterworth as a vehicle has crossed into the central barrier.

All emergency services are at the scene. National Highways says there will be delays of around an hour.

The A1 southbound near Grantham is closed due to a crash. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic is built up on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography

More as we have it.