Plans have been submitted to turn part of a pub into a private home.

Applicant Paul Willoughby has submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council to change part of the restaurant at the Brownlow Arms pub in Hough-on-the-Hill, near Caythorpe, into a private home.

The proposals seek to create a two-bedded cottage and reduce the size of the pub to “increase the manageability/viability” of the existing business.

The Brownlow Arms in Hough-on-the-Hill. Photo: SKDC

The appearance of the building, which is Grade II listed, will not be affected.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

The plans state the “intention is to leave the fabric intact" and create a new layout and room division within the existing building.

The area that is proposed to be changed was previously used as the landlord’s accommodation until 2015.

The layout plans. Photo: SKDC

The first floor has always been, and continues to be used, as accommodation.

The plan states: “The separation of the proposed area from The Brownlow Arms as a business will not adversely affect trade in the current climate and improve the overall viability of the business ensuring longevity.”

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments below.