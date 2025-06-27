An annual party for residents was another great success.

The fourth annual ‘Sunnifest’ party was held on the green for residents in Sunningdale, Grantham, on Saturday (June 21).

Sunnifest 2025 in Grantham

Organisers said there was a “really good turnout” of residents of all ages, including 97-year-old Joan, who enjoyed a dance.

Entertainment included the Millennium Roadshow Disco, Lewis Pittam, Hermione and Echo Beach 80s Duo. The Lincolnshire Cheer Academy LCA also performed.

The local police community support officer visited to chat to children and hand out stickers, and there was also a piñata, bubbles, face glitter and games.

James Laurie, of Gentleman Jim's Men's Retreat, gave a very generous voucher prize for the men's race won by Rick Stark - the only man who raced this year.

Cards in memory of lost loved ones were also tied to a yellow ribbon around the oak tree.

All in all it was a great day and Sunnifest will return next year on Saturday, July 11.