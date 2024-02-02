An election to choose a new town council for the first time in nearly 50 years will take place later this year.

The Grantham Town Council election is scheduled for May 2, 2024, where councillors will be elected for an initial term of three years.

A total of 22 councillors will be elected, with four for the St Vincent's ward and three for all remaining wards.

Grantham Guildhall.

Candidates for Grantham Parish Council can submit nomination papers from March 22 until 4pm on April 5, 2024.

The new town council, hailed as an opportunity for residents to be "masters of their own destiny," received final approval in November 2023.

Councillors emphasized the importance of having a statutory voice for Grantham and expressed confidence in the town managing its own affairs. Some councillors raised concerns about the initial budget of £46,010, but an amendment to increase it was voted down.

Overall, the move is seen as a positive development for Grantham, providing residents with greater local decision-making power.

However, in a surprising turn of events ahead of the elections, the Conservative Party confirmed they won't field official candidates in May's Grantham Town Council elections.

The Grantham and Bourne Conservatives will instead encourage members to apply independently.

This decision has sparked scepticism and accusations from other Grantham political groups.

Grantham and Bourne Conservative Association Chairman Councillor Gareth Knight.

Association chairman Gareth Knight, also a South Kesteven councillor, explained, "The creation of a brand new council gives us an opportunity to do things differently, and to us, that means not turning it into a party political bunfight."

He stressed Grantham councillors collaborate regardless of party lines, disputing the idea that party politics affects local decisions.

In their decision, local Conservatives examined nearby councils, overwhelmingly agreeing that removing parties from local politics was preferable.

"People who join political parties of all colours tend to have a keen interest in their community, so we will, of course, encourage our members to put themselves forward to stand," Knight added.

However, he clarified there would be no shared campaign materials, manifesto, or party coordination.

The decision faces opposition from other parties.

Green Party Councillor Patsy Ellis asserted: "We don't share 'Green' policies with the Conservatives," vowing to put forward candidates aligned with Green Party policies.

Green Party Councillor Patsy Ellis.

"We don't share 'Green' policies with the Conservatives. We shall stand on our own merits and policies and would do everything we can to make Grantham Town Council a success by putting forward the best candidates for the council," she said.

"Having been a member of SKDC since May last year, I have seen very little cooperation from the opposition… despite the current administration's best efforts to encourage it.

“It is my concern that the Conservatives now realise that their party is unelectable in all elections and are therefore attempting to mask this fact by standing as 'unaffiliated' candidates. Stand proud and stand loud, I say."

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan opposed the proposal, calling it a cause for concern.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

"It sadly reflects all that people feel is going wrong in politics today," she said.

"[They are] proposing that Conservative candidates mislead the public and stand as Independent candidates in the forthcoming town council election.

"Worse, [they are] encouraging members of other political parties to follow likewise, hiding their political affiliations to disguise this act of deception.

She highlighted the importance of transparency in local politics, asserting that voters have the right to know candidates' political affiliations.

She felt the proposal "could undermine the credibility of all Independent candidates."

Grantham Independents leader Councillor Tim Harrison voiced concerns about the move, likening it to fielding "fake independent candidates."

Grantham Independents leader Councillor Tim Harrison.

He accused the Conservatives of attempting to distance themselves from their party's track record.

Harrison underscored the significance of genuine independent representation for the town, particularly in light of recent decisions by the Conservative County Council around the Greater Lincolnshire Devolution Deal.

"We will be making it abundantly clear to the Grantham electorate exactly who the True Independent Councillors are, and we are asking that Labour, Greens, and Lib Dems stick to their true identity as they always have," he said.

Labour & Co-operative group leader Councillor Lee Steptoe described the Conservative move as a "damning indictment" on both local and national levels.

Labour & Co-operative group leader Councillor Lee Steptoe.

He suggested it reflects embarrassment about the Conservative Party's performance

Steptoe reaffirmed the Labour Party's commitment to proudly displaying affiliations in the upcoming elections, emphasizing constructive collaboration with other parties.

"As we move towards the general election, voters must have the option to vote Labour, as we hopefully get closer to national government.

"Labour Town councillors will work constructively with genuine Grantham Independents, Lib Dems, and Greens as we are currently doing on SKDC. This will be to the benefit of our residents."