Police are asking people who may have left property behind during a mass stabbing last week to get in touch.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, November 1, saw multiple people injured on the LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Anthony Williams, 32, appeared in court in Peterborough last week charged with 11 counts of attempted murder over the Huntingdon incident and a second stabbing in east London.

The train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon station. Picture: PA

He is reported to have been known to police prior to the attacks.

Five casualties have since been discharged from hospital, though a heroic member of LNER staff who tried to stop the attacker remains in a life-threatening condition.

The suspect, Anthony Williams, is also being linked by British Transport Police to two incidents at a barbers' shop in Peterborough and the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy.

Separately, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, is investigating Cambridgeshire Police’s handling of an alleged knife attack in Peterborough in late September, which is being reviewed for a possible link to the train incident.

In a statement, British Transport Police said it is now working to reunite passengers with property left behind following the stabbings.

The service stopped at Newark Northgate, Grantham and Peterborough — key hubs for travellers from south Lincolnshire — on its way to London King’s Cross.

Anyone who left property behind is asked to text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, giving reference number 153 of November 2, and stating the seat and carriage they were in, as well as describing the property in as much detail as possible.

An appointment will then be made to collect the property in person at BTP offices in either Peterborough or London. The location will be confirmed when the appointment is made.

“Please note that while officers are trying to complete this work as quickly as possible, we are not able to say at this stage when an appointment will be made,” said the force.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible for items to be sent by post, nor will we be able to return any items to anyone without an appointment.

“We are grateful for the patience and understanding of those who were travelling while this work is carried out.”