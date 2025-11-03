A man has been charged over a mass stabbing on a train as investigations into the incident continue — and Lincolnshire passengers are urged to come forward with information.

Anthony Williams, 32, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today accused of 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm, and one count of possession of a bladed article after attacks on the LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday.

A forensic investigator on the platform by the train at Huntingdon railway station on Sunday morning. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Mr Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of the same day.

The British Transport Police is leading investigations into the incident, and witnesses have been asked to contact police with any information that might be relevant.

The service stopped at Newark Northgate, Grantham and Peterborough - a key hub for travellers from south Lincolnshire — on its way to London King’s Cross.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “Our investigation is moving at pace, and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack.

“This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact. My thoughts, and those of everyone in British Transport Police, are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.”

A 35-year-old man from London, who was also arrested at the scene, has been released with no further action.

Police said it had been reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries they confirmed that he was not.

Five casualties have been discharged from hospital, while one, a member of LNER staff who tried to stop the attacker, remains in life-threatening condition.

Detectives reviewing CCTV said his actions were heroic and saved many lives.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured. I would also like to recognise the driver, crew, and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.

“This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days, we will continue to cooperate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time.”

Eyewitnesses told news outlets about their experience, including Alistair Day, who hid in the buffet carriage after attending the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United game at the City Ground.

“I was just by the buffet car. It was odd. I was at the end of the carriage. All these kids were running up, and I thought it was like a prank – Halloween or students,” he told the BBC.

“Then they got louder and louder. All sorts of people with blood on them appeared, and I thought, ‘Oh, bloody hell, this is not good.’”

Another football spectator, Joe, told the news outlet: “I was texting my friends about my plans for that night, and then people came rushing through the carriage, saying, ‘You need to run, you need to run.’

“At first, it didn’t really register what was going on.

“And then quickly, I just dropped my stuff and started running along with them.

“And then I looked back, and I could see this guy – he was quite a tall, black male, and he had a bloodied knife.

“You just looked around, and there was blood everywhere.”

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis offered his support to any of the club’s supporters affected by the incident.

He said: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened. The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club’s community.

“We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

Anyone with information yet to speak to police who boarded the train at Newark, Grantham or Peterborough should text BTP on 61016, quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.

