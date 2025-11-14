Remember the good old days when you could get three or four pints from a tenner? Well, it seems that’s still the case.

If you can find the right place, of course.

The King's Arms in Grantham. Photo: Iliffe Media

I couldn’t quite believe my eyes as I checked out the very welcome prices proudly attached to the pumps as I wandered down the rather long bar at the King’s Head.

Lagers from £2.99, John Smith’s at a staggeringly-cheap £2.50. Years ago a place like this would have been the first stop after work on pay day.

Indeed, I felt like Nicholas Lyndhurst’s character in Goodnight Sweetheart, like I’d somehow stumbled through a magical time warp and ended up in a pub where the prices were from many decades before.

The bar was a lengthy one. Photo: Iliffe Media

Determined to find the cheapest pint on offer, I ambled along the bar, getting halfway before realising the intrepid barmaid, desperate for her sale, had followed me and continued to do so.

I can only guess she gets her daily 10,000 steps in by lunchtime, which would have been about when I strolled into the rear door of this Grantham pub.

A snort and spit from the lone smoker outside was a welcome I’d not had to a pub for a while, but in through the door and my eye was instantly drawn to the skeleton in the had sat upright on a stool.

The rear entrance and beer garden. Photo: Iliffe Media

Maybe it takes a really long time to get served here? I mused before I spotted a rather elaborate cobweb in the corner and realised this guy was a rather fetching Halloween decoration.

There was something of a strange atmosphere to the King’s Arms, where I slotted in nicely as the vast majority of the drinkers were middle aged men, nursing their pints alone or chatting sporadically in pairs.

I guess the prices play their part in quite so many people being found in a pub at midday, and it was great to see a healthy number down their local.

How long has he been waiting to get served? Photo: Iliffe Media

The tennis couldn't get the crowd going. Photo: Iliffe Media

But this boozer is a decent size so the drinkers were spread out, the real noise coming from a decent selection of music.

I can only presume the solo guy sat nearest to me agreed as he hummed along to Born To Run and I Am The Resurrection.

Having a peak around, I found myself chatting to a very friendly elder lady - the only female barring the barmaid I spotted in there - who was telling me she loves a drink here.

Small groups chatted away in the King's Arms. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Halloween decorations were done well. Photo: Iliffe Media

“It’s good value and it’s very clean,” she said.

And, you know what, she was spot on with both observations.

While signs advertising cheap shots, the upcoming footie matches and free pool on a Monday hinted at livelier times in the evenings, the lunchtime crowd remained a little more stoic, not even finding the energy to be moved by a rather action-packed tennis match on the big screens.

A decent crowd were spread out in this large pub. Photo: Iliffe Media

Someone was looking down on me. Photo: Iliffe Media

With a good crowd sparsely spaced out the place didn’t feel intimate or exciting, but nor did it feel anywhere close to as depressing as some places full of day drinkers can.

This was somewhere in the middle and it was good to see people finding comfort in companionship and booze at a very competitive price.

If you’ve got a tenner in your pocket, I can think of plenty worse places to be.

My £2.50 pint. Photo: Iliffe Media

Inside the gents.. like the pub, very clean. Photo: Iliffe Media

THE KINGS ARMS, WESTGATE, GRANTHAM, NG31 6LT

DECOR: With its thick carpet, dull brown tables and chairs and long bar the place felt somewhere between a Brewer’s Fayre and a 2000s estate pub refurb. But it was clean and neat and the Halloween decorations were done well. 3/5

DRINK: Seeking out the cheapest drink I could find I went with a John Smith’s (ABV 3.4%), but it wasn’t the best one I’ve had as there was something of a gritty aftertaste. 2/5

PRICE: I paid a fantastically cheap £2.50. 5/5

ATMOSPHERE: There was lots of people in, but they were in small groups and spaced out in the large pub. I liked the music though. 3/5

STAFF: Can’t fault the barmaid putting in the steps to hunt me down. 4/5

