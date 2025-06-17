A rotary club has unveiled its sixth Peace Pole, carrying a multilingual message of unity.

The latest installation from Grantham Sunrise Rotary stands beside the bandstand in Dysart Park and shares the words “Peace The World Over” in English, Polish, Ukrainian and Portuguese.

The Peace Pole project aims to promote understanding and goodwill in communities around the world.

Irvin Metcalf, Lez Jones, Kevin Hale and President Praf Patel unveil the new peace pole in Dysart Park. Photo: Supplied

It joins other poles placed across Grantham at sites including Wyndham Park, Ambergate School and the Bee Hive Community.

President Praf Patel said: “In this world of conflict, it is important to reflect how important peace is, and our message is for all our Grantham community and visitors to Dysart Park.”

Rotary District Governor Chris Knight, pictured centre, presenting members with the Rotary District Peace Trophy. Photo: Supplied

To recognise the club’s efforts, Rotary District Governor Chris Knight recently presented members with the Rotary District Peace Trophy.