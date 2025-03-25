Work a new pedestrian crossing has been delayed.

The construction of a crossing on Barrowby Road in Grantham was due to begin on Monday, with a week of work by Virgin Media followed by Lincolnshire County Council’s installation of a new puffin crossing on Monday, March 31.

Work at the site, near Greenhill Road, just west of the Barrowby Road railway bridge, had been expected to last up to four weeks.

The crossing will be located near Greenhill Road, west of Barrowby Road railway bridge. Photo: Google Streetview

However, Lincolnshire County Council confirmed today (Tuesday, March 25) that five weeks of work will now begin on April 7.

In addition, working times have changed so that work will be carried out during the day from 9.30am-3pm under temporary traffic signals, while the final week will take place under a full night-time road closure from 7pm-6am.

Traffic will be diverted via the A1/A607 Harlaxton Road to Sankt Augustin Way, and vice versa.

The project includes six traffic signals, tactile paving and resurfaced roads.

This crossing marks the final stage of the £3.8million Community Crossings Initiative. It is the last of twelve crossings installed since 2023 under this umbrella.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at the county council, has previously said residents had called for the crossing to improve access to nearby schools, shops and allotments.

He said the crossings would make it “far safer for schoolchildren and parents to cross busy roads”.

No reason for the delay has yet been given. The county council has been contacted for further comment.