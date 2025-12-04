Woman seriously injured in Grantham collision on Alma Park Road
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision on Tuesday afternoon (December 2).
Lincolnshire Police were called to Alma Park Road, in Grantham, just after 5.30pm following an incident involving a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta.
Police confirmed the female pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Inquiries are ongoing into the collision.
Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 348 of December 2.