Woman seriously injured in Grantham collision on Alma Park Road

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 11:24, 04 December 2025

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision on Tuesday afternoon (December 2).

Lincolnshire Police were called to Alma Park Road, in Grantham, just after 5.30pm following an incident involving a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta.

Police confirmed the female pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Inquiries are ongoing into the collision.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 348 of December 2.

