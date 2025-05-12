A care home has delighted its residents with an unexpected visit from two penguins.

Gregory House, based in Welby Gardens, Grantham, welcomed Widget and Pringle, two Humboldt penguins from Amazing Animals in Chipping Norton, on Thursday (May 8).

The visit was part of the home’s efforts to bring joy and memorable experiences to those living there.

Gregory House residents got a surprise visit from two charming penguin guests. Pictured is Frances Webster. Photo: Supplied

“When I heard of penguins coming to the home, I did wonder why there wasn’t a paddling pool filled up for them,” joked resident Pamela Parker.

Penguin handler Lynda quickly reassured her that the penguins were quite comfortable on land and enjoyed socialising - especially when fishy treats were on offer.

The penguins, known for their strong swimming abilities - reaching speeds of up to 15mph - were happy to be petted and posed for photos as they wandered through the dining room.

Penguins Widget and Pringle proved a hit with care home residents in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Resident Keith Hayward said the pair were the “best dressed visitors” the home had ever seen, while staff watched as smiles spread across the residents’ faces.

Home manager Marie Young said the experience was a great success: “It was an absolute joy to see the residents’ faces light up when the penguins arrived.

“At Gregory House, we like to think outside the box and bring something different for our residents - on this occasion I think we certainly did.”