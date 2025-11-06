An 85-year-old woman has denied causing the death of a mobility scooter rider by careless driving.

Ann Fletcher, of Hallfield Crescent, Honington, is accused of causing the death of 61-year-old Mark Jackson by careless driving.

The charge relates to a collision between a car and a mobility scooter on Broad Street, Grantham, on August 14 last year, which led to Mr Jackson’s death the following day.

Mark Jackson. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Fletcher entered a not guilty plea to the charge when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Thursday).

Judge James House KC adjourned the case for trial at the same court on May 11 next year.

The trial is expected to last up to four days.

Following his death, Mr Jackson’s family said he was a “loving father” to four children who loved travel, botany and birds.

Fletcher, who attended the hearing using a walking aid, was granted unconditional bail until her next court appearance.